Transfers
KPL

One change as AFC Leopards name team to face Bandari

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Vincent Oburu also earns a second straight start in Marko Vasiljevic squad

Birthday boy Aziz Okaka has been handed a start as AFC Leopards take on Bandar in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Okaka starts ahead of Marcel Kaheza who drops to the bench in the only change from the team that lost to Zoo Kericho FC on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Vincent Oburu also earns a second straight start in Marko Vasiljevic squad.

Editors' Picks

Starting XI: Jairus Adira, Mainge Yusuf, Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Ezekiel Seda, Whyvonne Isuzza, Odeny Aziz, Odeny Jeffery, Mukangula Eugene, Vincent Oburu.

Reserves: Ndayishimiye Eric, Baker Lukooya, Saad Musa, Wayi Yeka, Brian Marita, Salim Abdallah, Marcel Kaheza.

Next article:
FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza decries 'harsh' penalty in defeat to Horoya
Next article:
Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Ghana's Elizabeth Addo on target in Western Sydney Wanderers' defeat to Newcastle Jets
Next article:
Leicester vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
De Bruyne: Man City aren't on the same level as last season
Close