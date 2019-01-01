One billion shillings from the Kenyan government will save the KPL - Oburu

The retired goalkeeper says an intervention from the sports ministry will go a long way in helping the league run smoothly

FC team manager Wilson Oburu has called on the government to step in and sponsor the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The KPL has been thrown into financial uncertainty after the exit of betting firm SportPesa as the title sponsor and now Oburu says it is only the government which has enough resources to sponsor the top-flight competition.

"The government can step in and see how they are going to help rescue the situation. Sport is a source of employment for the youth in the country and the government is very much capable of giving a viable solution to this problem," Oburu told Goal.

The 2009 KPL winning goalkeeper says a good source of sponsorship money would be from the Sports Fund which was initiated to support all sports disciplines in order to nurture and develop talent.

"For example, a billion shillings or Shs500 million or even Shs600 million is not something too huge for the government to avail from the Sports Fund kitty," Oburu said.

"Then Shs3 million can be disbursed for KPL clubs for monthly expenditure and say Shs1.5 million for National Super League [NSL] clubs and Women Premier League [KWPL]. If this is done sports in Kenya will grow tremendously.

"Remember sports is a source of livelihood for the youth and it is what they do with passion in order to make a living."

The retired goalkeeper further says a viable sports industry will deter young people from engaging in crime which would be the case should, sports, especially football is let to die.

Article continues below

"It [government intervention] will motivate them more to engage in nation-building activities but when they see a bleak future in football they will get engaged in not so good activities in society," Oburu concluded.

So far three walkovers have been witnessed in the KPL with dishing out two; to and AFC while Sugar gave Bandari free points too.

The KPL has entered week seven without a title sponsor.