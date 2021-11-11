Ondoa ‘relieved’ after Fifa ruling against KV Oostende

Fabrice Ondoa has expressed his delight following Fifa ruling that labelled his dismissal by KV Oostende as ‘unfair’.

The Africa Cup of Nations winning goalkeeper was fired in December 2020 by the Belgian top-flight side for violating “all corona measures” in Belgium amid allegations he organised a party during the lockdown.

That prompted president Gauthier Ganaye to describe the goalkeeper’s behaviour as irresponsible.

"As a football club, we cannot tolerate such selfish and irresponsible behaviour," said Ganaye.

"We are relieved that we have not had any Covid contamination so far and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way.

"That is why we always remind our players of their duties and they also assume their responsibility.

"KVO as a club is above the individual and given the seriousness of these facts, we, therefore, feel compelled to initiate the dismissal procedure against Fabrice Ondoa."

Stunned by the verdict, Ondoa took the case to the world football ruling body that ruled in his favour and ordered De Kustboys to pay him the balance of his salary that he should have received between his dismissal in December 2020 and the end of his contract.

Buoyed by this development, the former Barcelona and Sevilla goalkeeper went on social media to gush over Fifa’s decision, claiming he has now put the matter before him.

“As some of you already know, on November 8, 2021, I won my dispute against my former employer KV Oostende. Fifa, therefore, ruled that my dismissal was unfair,” Ondoa wrote in an official statement posted on Instagram.

“I obviously welcome this decision which puts KV Oostende back in front of its responsibilities.

“The verdict agreed by legal experts is a testament that no one was fooled by the way KV Oostende cynically tried to use the Covid-19 pandemic to save wages.

“I’m therefore relieved and happy to have been put back in my rights. I can now move on with my life and put this matter behind me.”

Before he was fired by the Versluys Arena giants, Ondoa had played second fiddle to former Belgium youth international Guillaume Hubert.

He joined La Liga side Deportivo Alaves in 2021 but was loaned to Croatian First League side Istra 1961.