'Once out of financial crisis, no one will stop AFC Leopards' - Shikanda

The chairman made the claims after a good start in the league despite numerous off-pitch challenges

AFC chairman Dr Dan Shikanda has said the club will be a formidable force once it is out of their current cash crisis.

Ingwe are expected to hold a fundraiser on Thursday as they look to collect money which will, in turn, help them run smoothly in the current season.

The chairman believes Ingwe can achieve a lot if the players and management start supporting the team which he says has a lot of potential in .

“Yes, we have been in a crisis and slowly we are finding a way of getting out of it and once we are out of this crisis the sky will be the limit for AFC Leopards,” Shikanda told the club's website.

“When we will be able to pay our players in time then I can tell you we have a team which can fight for the league.

“The blame game will not help us because we belong to one big Ingwe family. We have to unite and show people this is a formidable force through our branches, supporters and members.”

The chairman, who was elected in June, has called on all leaders across the board to support the club in these financial trying moments.

“I have appealed to the branch chairmen through their forums to embrace the fundraising drive and all the activities we are doing,” revealed Shikanda.

“I did it to avoid scenarios where people will claim they have not been informed whereas others have been informed."

Shikanda added they are running up and down to get at least a sponsor to partner with the club adding serious companies will only accept to a sponsorship if AFC Leopards are seen as a serious club.

“As we try to get a sponsor, we need to show them we have a serious documented membership and this will attract corporates definitely," explained the chairman.

“Football is all about bringing people together and when we do it and get corporates coming on board, they will definitely be visible and communicate with the world that they exist.”

The former player also defended the club over the accusations there has been a misappropriation of cash which has been collected through their pay bill numbers.

“At times people think a lot of money has been collected but this is not true and our books of account are open where people can come and see what we have collected,” he stated.

“It is not much but the team has to run.”