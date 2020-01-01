Onazi provides an assist in Denizlispor win over Genclerbirligi

The Nigerian midfielder played his part in ensuring the Roosters bagged all three points

Ogenyi Onazi provided the assist for Denizlispor's only goal as they claimed a 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi.

The game was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Turkish top-flight being one of the few leagues in Europe in action.

The first half was cagey with Onazi collecting a yellow card in the 15th minute for a foul.

The floodgates eventually opened nine minutes after the break with the Nigerian's pass finding Hugo Rodellega, the Colombian forward chipping the ball in from outside the penalty box.

Onazi played for 89 minutes providing 54 touches, 37 accurate passes (86%) and four successful long balls from seven.

The 27-year old also won five of 11 duels and made one interception, two clearances and three tackles.

He was replaced by Muhammet Ozkal.

Denizlispor move up to 10th on the log and are now six points clear of the relegation zone.