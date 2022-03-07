Onana: Cameroon keeper confirms he won't change his mind on Ajax exit

Andre Onana has confirmed he is still planning to leave Ajax at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Cameroon international is in the final year of his contract with the Sons of the Gods and he has rejected their offer for an extension.

During the just-concluded summer transfer window, Onana was subject to interest from Arsenal and Inter Milan but the two clubs could not find an agreement with Ajax for a deal.

Shortly after helping Erik ten Hag’s men silence RKC Waalwijk 3-2 in a league game on Sunday, the 25-year-old maintained he will leave the Johan Cruyff Arena after this term.

"It's my last months in Amsterdam, one hundred per cent. I am proud of what I have done and happy with the successes we have achieved,” he told ESPN, as per Voetbalprimeur.

“I want to thank everyone because this success was also theirs. I can only be grateful."

To show for his six years with Ajax, Onana boasts two Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cup diadems and a second-place finish in the 2016-17 Uefa Europa League.

After he was handed a lengthy ban by Uefa for failing an out-of-competition doping test in October, he was displaced as Ajax's first choice by Remko Pasveer.

However, injury to Pasveer saw the African star return in goal and he has conceded four goals in his last two Eredivisie matches, against Go Ahead Eagles and RKC Waalwijk.

Even with these stats, the goalkeeper is adamant he remains a key figure in Ten Hag’s squad.

"We are a team. We win together and lose together. I'm an important player in the team, so if we lose, I'm the one who's looked at," he continued.

"I think I'm doing well. Not yet at my best level, like a few years ago. But every game I will improve.

"I'm also happy with the win because that's the most important thing.

“I have no control over what people say. I'm here to help the team. People are allowed to think and say what they want. It doesn't affect me at all."

Article continues below

Also, Onana is not sure if he will remain in goal when Pasveer is fit again.

"I discuss everything with Erik ten Hag, but he hasn't said anything about it. If I have to play, I play. When Pasveer or Jay (Gorter, ed.) have to play, they play,” he added.

“I'm here to help the team. I know that my best time at Ajax is behind me."