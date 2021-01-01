‘On my way’ – AFC Leopards Aussems ahead of Nzoia Sugar FKF PL tussle

The Belgian coach had left the country when the league was suspended and his side had played 14 games

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has confirmed he is travelling back to Kenya to join the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side.

Aussems had left in March when the Premier League was postponed but as the competition is scheduled to resume on Friday, the coach has confirmed he is on his way back to join his players.

"On my way," a short tweet by the Belgian at the Charles de Gaulle airport read on Friday.

On my way ...🇰🇪🇰🇪⚽️⚽️💪💪 pic.twitter.com/ZEq5epIzP2 — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) May 14, 2021

The league will start with one game on Friday - Kariobangi Sharks playing Kakamega Homeboyz in Nairobi – before more matches follow on Saturday and Sunday.

AFC Leopards will host Nzoia Sugar on Saturday as they hope to pick up from where they left off. Ingwe are third on the log after 14 games and a win against the Sugar Millers will offer them great inspiration in the pursuit of a league title that has been elusive for over two decades.

They are behind Tusker – who are at the top with 36 points – and second-placed KCB - who have played more games than them.

Recently, midfielder Eugene Mukangula said he believes the 2020/21 season is AFC Leopards' chance.

"But we are confident the coach [Patrick Auseems] will come with a strategy to help us get positive results. The fixture [vs Nzoia Sugar] will definitely be tight but we are going to give our best," the former Thika United star said.

"Of course, we will not start from where we were in terms of match and physical fitness, but it will eventually, happen when we start to play.

"As players, we are prepared to give our best because as a team, we feel this is a massive opportunity for us to get the league title. This is our time."

FKF PL fixtures:

Friday: Kariobangi Sharks vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Utalii Ground, 15:00)

Saturday: Western Stima vs Posta Rangers (Moi Sports Stadium, Kisumu, 15:00) Tusker vs KCB (Ruaraka Grounds, 13:00) Bandari vs Bidco United (Mbaraki Ground, 15:00) AFC Leopards vs Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka Grounds 15:15)

Sunday: Mathare United vs Vihiga United, Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars, Sofapaka vs Wazito - times TBC.