Live Scores
KPL

On-loan striker Ezekiel Odera scores as KCB trounce Vihiga United

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
It was a second straight victory for the Bankers, who are now out of the relegation zone

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) new boys KCB continued with their good run in the top tier with a 3-0 win against Vihiga United on Sunday.

KCB came into the match fresh from their morale-boosting 1-0 win against Mathare United, and they knew a win away would go a long way in securing their KPL status.

Vihiga had done exceptionally well against Sofapaka in their mid-week game, claiming a point from their 1-1 draw.

Editors' Picks

The hosts kept the Nairobi-based side at bay for 55 minutes before the first goal went in, courtesy of the on-loan striker Ezekiel Odera, who had just come in.

Despite pressure from the hosts, Kennedy Owino and Simon Abuko ensured the points are safe for the Frank Ouna led-side with late goals.

Article continues below

Despite the win, KCB will remain in the ninth position on the KPL table with 29 points after Sony Sugar defeated relegation-threatened Posta Rangers 2-1.

As a result, Sony Sugar climbed to seventh position with 31 points, pushing Kariobangi Sharks - who have 30 points, to the eighth position.

The Mike Mururi led Vihiga United is placed in the 15th position with 20 points.

Close