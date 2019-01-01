On-loan striker Ezekiel Odera scores as KCB trounce Vihiga United

It was a second straight victory for the Bankers, who are now out of the relegation zone

Kenyan Premier League ( ) new boys continued with their good run in the top tier with a 3-0 win against on Sunday.

KCB came into the match fresh from their morale-boosting 1-0 win against , and they knew a win away would go a long way in securing their KPL status.

Vihiga had done exceptionally well against in their mid-week game, claiming a point from their 1-1 draw.

The hosts kept the Nairobi-based side at bay for 55 minutes before the first goal went in, courtesy of the on-loan striker Ezekiel Odera, who had just come in.

Despite pressure from the hosts, Kennedy Owino and Simon Abuko ensured the points are safe for the Frank Ouna led-side with late goals.

Despite the win, KCB will remain in the ninth position on the KPL table with 29 points after defeated relegation-threatened Posta 2-1.

As a result, Sony Sugar climbed to seventh position with 31 points, pushing - who have 30 points, to the eighth position.

The Mike Mururi led Vihiga United is placed in the 15th position with 20 points.