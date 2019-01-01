On-loan Everton winger Yannick Bolasie dismisses Leeds United links

The Congo DR international has been impressive at the Belgian side and has been linked with the Whites

On-loan winger Yannick Bolasie has dismissed as rumours that he will join in the summer.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the season with on loan and impressed before teaming up with in January.

The international has scored four goals in 10 league appearances for the Purple and White since joining the side.

On the back of the performance, the former man who has revealed his desire to remain with the Belgian outfit beyond this season has been linked with a move to the Elland Road outfit.

However, the winger has denied the claims and insisted he has not spoken with Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa over a potential move.

“Have I spoken to Bielsa?" he told Walfoot.

"I have never heard of about that, frankly. I’m happy to be here and that’s what counts. I won’t stay? You never know.”

Bolasie is expected to play a part when Anderlecht visit Standard Liege on Friday.