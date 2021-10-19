'On any good day they can punish you' - SuperSport United's Tembo wary of Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo is wary of a revitalized Kaizer Chiefs side ahead of their epic PSL clash on Sunday.

The Tshwane giants will put their unbeaten record in the PSL on the line when they play host to Amakhosi at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane.

They will be up against a Chiefs side that ended its four-match winless run in the league in style as they hammered Chippa United 4-0 at home over the weekend.

While Tembo masterminded a 2-0 win over Baroka FC on Saturday and he has now turned his attention to Amakhosi, who are yet to win two matches in a row this term.

“Another tough game, a huge one against Chiefs, and they are a very good team, and on any good day they can punish you,” Tembo told the club's media department.

“So we just have to regroup, at least we have more days to try and recover because you could see a few tired legs with Jesse Don and Teboho Mokoena because of traveling with the national team.

"At least we can give them an extra day or two to regroup.”

The Zimbabwean tactician will be able to bank on Matsatsantsa's solid defence with the team having conceded just one goal in their last five league games.

“Huge improvement from last season because last campaign we were not solid defensively, we gave away goals,” he continued.

“But this season we are a little bit solid. We are difficult to score against, and for us, that’s the foundation of any team, especially our team.

The retired defender explained that being solid at the back gives his attackers the freedom to attack and take risks.

"We got to be solid defensively because we know that we always create chances," he added.

“So it also gives us freedom, and our attacking players more freedom going forward when we know that we can take a little bit of risk."

SuperSport are undefeated in their last five league games against Chiefs having recorded two wins and three draws.