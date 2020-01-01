Omurwa: Wazito FC turn down Petro Atletico offer for defender

The top-flight club has reportedly turned down a transfer request for their key defender ahead of the new season

Wazito FC have reportedly turned down a huge transfer offer to sell key defender Johnstone Omurwa to Petro Atletico.

According to the player, the Angolan giants have shown a keen interest to go for his services and have been calling him on many occasions to help finalise the move.

“Petro Atletico officials first approached me last month, but I never knew they were serious,” Omurwa is quoted by Standard Sports. “So, I jokingly referred them to the club because I still have a running contract.

More teams

“They [Petro] told me they were ready to give Wazito about Sh10 million for my release. But coach Stewart Hall called me and told me he still needs me in his team and promised to engage the club to review my contractual terms.

“Interestingly, that has not stopped Petro officials from calling me. It seems they have not given up on me. But I have told them to be patient as I engage my club.”

However, Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru says they have not been contacted by any club seeking the services of the player and went further to state even if they got offers for the player, they are not ready to sell.

“Nobody has approached us about Omurwa and we are not aware of Petro Atletico’s interest. If they reach out to us, the board of directors will make a decision. But Omurwa is one of our key players and basically, he is not up for sale,” Gicheru is quoted by Standard Sports.

Article continues below

Petro are not new in having raided champions for their lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge last season.

Omurwa, who also featured for national team Harambee Stars, is a key player for Wazito, who earned promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and managed to survive relegation when the league was ended prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Angolan clubs also signed Kenyan striker Allan Wanga in 2007, before the striker returned to Kenya. Wanga currently features for Kakamega in the top-flight.