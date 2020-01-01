Omurwa: Wazito FC defender explains need for patience with Harambee Stars

The lanky defender believes he has to be a regular feature in the provisional squad to stand a chance of breaking into the first team

Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa believes he will have to be patient in his bid to be a consistent feature in the Kenyan national team.

The Harambee Stars currently has a plethora of options for central defenders, like Musa Mohammed, Brian Mandela, David Owino, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu.

After regularly being overlooked, the former defender says it is not easy to be considered for national team duties but he has to continue doing his part.

"One thing, getting a call-up here in is not easy because we have many good defenders," Omurwa told Goal.

"Many are experienced and have played many times for the national team apart from the likes of Joseph Okumu. Getting a call-up is very important because the environment gives you the urge to work harder and remain part of the team. I have been there, I have known what the coaches want.

"All I need right now is patience and working harder on the pitch. I cannot force a call-up as well because the current team is also very competitive.

"Even on the bench, if you look you will realize the person next to you is experienced as well and even when someone gets injured, that experienced player will be the one who will be selected ahead of you, it is never that easy, there is stiff competition."

The 21-year-old has also revealed the importance of ensuring he makes the provisional team consistently.

"My time will surely come, as long as I am working harder consistently, there will be no course for alarm," Omurwa added.

"I have tried to be closer to the team by making up the provisional squad regularly and when I get the chance, it is all about grabbing it with both hands. It is all about learning and it cannot happen when you cannot even get a call-up to the provisional squad.

"And we all know, getting a call-up is not easy, and losing it is very easy that is why I am saying I have to show my worth when with the team to warrant my stay there."

The towering defender is currently negotiating a deal to join Angola's Petro Atletico.