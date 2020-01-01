Omurwa: Wazito FC defender explains motivation behind consistency

The towering defender is reportedly a target for Angola giants Petro Atletico who are targeting the Girabola next season

Johnstone Omurwa has been one of the standout performers at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC.

The influence he has had on the squad has been visible to all, and this has endeared him to the fans.

The former defender has also commented on the poor start to the 2019/20 season by the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions.

"Yes, initially the team struggled especially at the start of the season," Omurwa told Goal on Sunday.

"It is normal for a team to struggle and Wazito is not an exception."

Inconsistency in the top-tier coupled with inhouse wrangles led to the exit of coaches at the team. Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi were the first on the list. Melis Medo took over but was fired after barely a month.

Frank Ouna, who has been hired to assist Stewart Hall, was also axed and all these affected the team. So what made the 21-year-old Omurwa stand tall?

"I could not sit down and watch the team struggle without giving my best. I had to stand out for the team and my teammates and ensure I give my best because it is my responsibility as a player," he continued.

"Despite all, we are still players and everyone has his ambitions.

"Again, by giving my best, you cannot know who is watching or what impact your dedication to the team could have. So I decided to keep on pushing consistently regardless of our struggles."

The U23 international also revealed why he continued to do his best for the side despite all the changes at the club over the last 12 months.

"And this being our full-time job, if you do not give your best, then you can easily be released," Omurwa continued.

"But if you give your best, there will be no worries. It is for this reason I have been ensuring my work rate is good, the same as the qualities I offer."

His consistency and discipline have reportedly caught the eye of Angola giants Petro Atletico who are keen on signing the player.

The 15-time Girabola champions are keen on winning the title once again in the 2020/21 season after alst achieving the feat in 2009.

