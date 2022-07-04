Omurwa: Sektzia Ness Ziona announce signing of Kenya defender from Wazito FC

The 23-year-old Harambee Stars defender has officially left the FKF Premier League side and will now feature in the Israeli top-flight

Sektzia Ness Ziona FC have confirmed the acquisition of three new players, among them defender Johnstone Omurwa ahead of the new Israeli Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old Harambee Star was unveiled by the club alongside Brazilian Ari Mora, who joined from Benny Sachnin, and 25-year-old Guinea international defender Lancint Sidiba from Albanian side Dinamo Tirana.

“Welcome, Ari Mora, Johnston Omurwa,” Ness Ziona confirmed on their social media pages. “The football club Section Nes Ziona is pleased to announce the signing of the players Ari Mora and Johnston Omurwa through their agent Shlomi Ben Ezra.

“Mora, a 25-year-old Brazilian wing player, arrives at our club after he made a Premier League debut in Benny Sachnin’s team last season, and most of his career spent in the Brazilian League.”

“Meanwhile, Omurwa, 23, comes to us from FKF Premier League side Wazito, and he is a Kenyan player where he has managed 11 appearances.”

Speaking after being unveiled, Omurwa, who in 2021, had trials in South Africa with Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Bidvest Wits said: “I want to thank the Nes Ziona management for the opportunity to play in the Premier League, adding: “I expect to start the season and meet the club’s goals and even beyond that.”

After finishing his secondary school education, Omurwa signed for Wazito in 2017, before switching to Mathare United in 2018 where he made his league debut against Vihiga United in February 2018.

In August 2019, Omurwa returned to Wazito and was linked with a transfer to Angolan outfit Petro Atletico in summer 2020, but the deal fell through. In 2021, he attended trials in South Africa with Bidvest but he returned home to rejoin Wazito in the Kenyan league.

Omurwa has played internationally for the Kenya national U23 team, making his debut against Mauritius in a 2020 Olympic qualification match in November 2018. He made his debut for the senior team Harambee Stars on September 8, 2019, in a 1-1 friendly draw against Uganda.

He captained the national team during a 1-0 win over South Sudan on March 13, 2021. After the game against the Bright Stars, Omurwa confessed to GOAL he did not expect to captain the side in the friendly at Nyayo Stadium.

“To be honest, it was an amazing feeling that I cannot explain,” Omurwa told GOAL after the game, adding: “The coach [Jacob Mulee] named the starting line-up before saying I will lead the team.

“He said he believed in me and all he wanted was a win. I was over the moon and at the same time felt nervous. However, I had to do my best not to let down the coach, and getting a win really gave me the morale I needed.”

His new club comes from the Israeli city of Ness Ziona, and are currently featuring in the Israeli Premier League, the top-tier of Israeli football, and play their home matches at HaMoshava Stadium in Petah Tikva, Israel.