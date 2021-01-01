'I did not expect to be Kenya captain vs South Sudan' - Omurwa reveals shock

The towering defender states he was happy with guiding Harambee Stars to win over Bright Stars and is now keen on winning regular starts

Johnston Omurwa did not expect to be named Kenya captain against South Sudan in a friendly at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The Wazito FC defender skippered the team to a 1-0 win over their neighbours, with Elvis Rupia scoring the lone goal in the 75th minute from a Danson Namasaka assist.

The defender has now revealed how he felt after learning of his responsibility.

"To be honest, it was an amazing feeling that I cannot explain," Omurwa told Goal on Sunday.

"The coach [Jacob Ghost Mulee] named the starting line-up before saying I will lead the team. He said he believed in me and all he wanted was a win. I was over the moon and at the same time felt nervous.

"However, I had to do my best not to let down the coach, and getting a win really gave me the morale I needed. It is a confidence booster for me because I have the feeling and some experience of what is needed as well."

In the senior national team set-up, Omurwa is behind the likes of Joash Onyango, Brian Mandela, and Joseph Okumu. The Wazito player conceded the competition for a place in the team is stiff but if an opportunity comes his way, he will not hesitate to take it.

"My position in the team has a lot of competition and all players are experienced," Omurwa continued.

"But if the coach decides to give me a chance to represent my country I will take it fully and give my best. It is about hard work and consistency and in due time I will break into the team."

The Harambee Stars were using the game to prepare for their upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

After facing the Bright Stars, the Harambee Stars will tackle Tanzania twice in more friendlies. The first game will be on Monday at Nyayo Stadium with the second one on Thursday at Kasarani Stadium.

Kenya found themselves in a difficult position in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a 1-1 draw against Comoros in Nairobi and a 2-1 loss in Moroni in November.

Only local players were summoned for the three upcoming friendlies.