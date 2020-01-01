Omurwa: Defender's proposed KS10 million move to Petro Atletico turned down by Wazito

The 21-year-old had already set his mind on playing for the Angolan side but the Kenyan side is complicating matters

Johnstone Omurwa's move to Angola giants Petro Atletico has hit a new twist after his current team Wazito FC reportedly turned down a bid believed to be around KS10 million.

The defender has been solid for the 2018/19 National Super League champions and as a result, teams came hoping to seal his services. Despite their initial tough stance on letting the 21-year-old leave, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side, later on, agreed to let the U23 star go.

However, Goal has learned the move is on the rocks after his team hardened their stance once again.

"After initial talks, we expected involved parties to have smooth negotiations on the matter," a source close to the club told Goal.

"[Petro] made their offer, which is close to KSh10 million, but [Wazito] are not willing to let him leave. I cannot tell why the sudden change of mind, but we hope everything will be solved to allow Omurwa to leave.

"This is a once in a lifetime chance for a player and it will not be good to deny him the opportunity."

Despite their struggles in the KPL, Omurwa remained Wazito's best player by far.

Initially, it is said he was reluctant to make the move but his stand softened following a serious pursuit from the team’s officials.

"It is true [Johnstone] Omurwa will join Petro Atletico soon. After wide consultations he has decided to make the move as the Angolan officials stated and restated they were interested in him," Goal reported as told by the club's insider.

Should the defender make the move he will join former striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who left for the club last year.

Allan Wanga became the first Kenyan to sign for the Luanda team in 2007.

A few days ago, Omurwa revealed he had been approached by Petro Atletico officials.

"Petro Atletico officials first approached me last month, but I never knew they were serious. So, I jokingly referred them to the club because I still have a running contract.

"They [Petro] told me they were ready to give Wazito about Sh10 million for my release. But [former] coach [Stewart] Hall called me and told me he still needs me in his team and promised to engage the club to review my contractual terms."