Omurwa: Defender's move from Wazito FC to Petro Atletico falls through

However, the 21-year-old might still play in Girabola next season if Interclube Luanda convinces Kenyan side to sell him

Johnstone Omurwa's proposed move to Petro Atletico of Angola has fallen through, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The Girabola giants were keen on completing the deal as soon as possible but an agreement has not been reached with Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC.

"It seems [Wazito] were not ready to let the player leave or maybe they wanted to reap more from him," a close source from the Angolan side told Goal on Thursday.

More teams

"There were lots of misunderstandings and lack of goodwill, and we decided to walk away. But we wish the player all the best; it can change, this is football, you cannot predict what will happen in the future."

However, the 21-year-old might still play in Angola in the 2020/21 season if Interclube Luanda manage to meet the demands of the 2018/19 National Super League champions.

The Angolan top-tier side is still locked in negotiations with Wazito, hoping to conclude the deal before the month concludes.

In an initial interview with Goal, the defender was open on playing in the Girabola with Petro Atletico.

"I am aware Petro Atletico are serious about having me in their team for next season," Omurwa told Goal.

"However, I am still contracted by Wazito, and I am remaining with about two years in my current deal. All I can do is let the two parties negotiate and reach an agreement before I leave.

"Yes, I would love to play abroad, but again I have to respect the fact that I am employed here in Kenya by Wazito. I cannot interfere with the negotiations, all I can do is wait for the outcome which I believe will be positive."

The lanky defender challenged upcoming footballers to go a step ahead and work harder to stand a chance of playing in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) or even better leagues abroad.

"The game has changed and currently, we have youngsters dominating the industry," Omurwa added.

Article continues below

"Chances are everywhere but to get it, you have to work hard, without doing so and maintaining your discipline, it will be tough

"I cannot even explain how I have managed to find myself at the top. Things have swiftly moved and I have reached where a few people expected.

"Anybody who is out there wanting to be a footballer, no shortcuts, they have to push harder on and off the pitch in order to be successful. There is nothing tough, sacrifice and remain concentrated and you will realize your objectives."