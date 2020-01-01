Omurwa: Defender sheds light on contract negotiation between Wazito, Petro Atletico

The Kenya defender is keen on leaving the Kenyan Premier League side after having a good 2019/20 season

Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa has stated he has to be patient and let his club handle negotiations with Petro Atletico of Angola.

The Central African side has been in touch with the lanky defender, hoping to have his services in the 2020/21 season. While the international admits he would love to play for the club, he has stated the 2018/19 National Super League champions are handling the issue on his behalf.

"I am aware Petro Atletico are serious about having me in their team for next season," Omurwa told Goal.

"However, I am still contracted by Wazito, and I am remaining with about two years in my current deal. All I can do is let the two parties negotiate and reach an agreement before I leave.

"Yes, I would love to play abroad, but again I have to respect the fact that I am employed here in Kenya by Wazito. I cannot interfere with the negotiations, all I can do is wait for the outcome which I believe will be positive.

The 21-year-old has challenged upcoming footballers to go a step ahead and work harder to stand a chance of playing in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) or even better leagues abroad.

"The game has changed and currently, we have youngsters dominating the industry," Omurwa added.

"Chances are everywhere but to get it, you have to work hard, without doing so and maintaining your discipline, it will be tough

"I cannot even explain how I have managed to find myself at the top. Things have swiftly moved and I have reached where a few people expected.

"Anybody who is out there wanting to be a footballer, no shortcuts, they have to push harder on and off the pitch in order to be successful. There is nothing tough, sacrifice and remain concentrated and you will realize your objectives."

In an earlier interview with Goal, the Kenya U23 international also revealed why he continued to do his best for the side despite all the changes at the club over the last 12 months.

"And this being our full-time job, if you do not give your best, then you can easily be released," Omurwa said.

"But if you give your best, there will be no worries. It is for this reason I have been ensuring my work rate is good, the same as the qualities I offer."



