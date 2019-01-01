Omurwa and Oduor signings part of Wazito FC's ambitious project - Alubala

The duo are the latest signings made by the club in the ongoing KPL transfer window

Wazito FC sporting director Solomon Alubala has praised Johnstone Omurwa and Michael Oduor after completing their moves in the ongoing transfer window.

Alubala believes the duo are part of a brighter Wazito FC project and will help the club attain targets set before the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season starts at the end of August.

Omurwa had joined Wazito in 2017 but left in January 2018 to where he established himself as a regular starter under coach Francis Kimanzi.

“I am happy Omurwa has agreed to return home, he is a good player and his addition makes the team stronger,” Alubala told the club's website.

“He [Omurwa] played a key role in our promotion to the Kenyan Premier League in 2017 but unfortunately, he was not part of the team in the top tier.

“I think he has also matured for the last two years; he will definitely improve further. He will be part and parcel of the exciting project we are undertaking.”

Omurwa, who started as a deep-lying midfielder before establishing himself as a central defender, also spoke about his return to the club he joined straight from Butere High School.

“Wazito gave me a chance to play club football and I am happy to be back. I have returned home and I will give my best to the team,” Omurwa told the club's portal.

“I think I have matured more as a player now and I am looking forward to the new season.”

Alubala promised Odour a good platform to develop career-wise.

“He is a good young player and we are happy to have him on board because we want to develop a good team for the future,” Alubala continued.

“He [Oduor] is still growing and we will give him room and the right environment to develop further.”

The attacking midfielder signed from and has promised the Wazito FC fraternity good times ahead.

“I feel good because I have been welcomed well by my new teammates, I already feel at home. To the fans, I want to promise them we will give them entertainment and results, I urge them to rally behind the team when the new season kicks-off,” Oduor said.

The arrival of the two players are expected to help Wazito FC have a good campaign in the top-tier after a successful 2018/19 NSL season.