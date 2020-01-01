Omurwa accepts Petro Atletico deal, Wazito FC release Wahome and Kiongera

The defender is set to move south after lengthy negotiations with the Angolan club

and Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa has agreed to join Angolan side Petro Atletico.

A source close to the Harambee Star has confirmed he has agreed to join the 15-time Angolan league champions.

Initially, it said he was reluctant to make the move but his stand softened following a serious pursuit from the team’s officials.

More teams

“It is true [Johnstone] Omurwa will join Petro Atletico soon. After wide consultations he has decided to make the move as the Angolan officials stated and restated they were interested in him,” the source told Goal.

Should the defender make the move he will join former striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who left for the club last year.

Allan Wanga became the first Kenyan to sign for the Luanda team in 2007.

A few days ago, Omurwa revealed he had been approached by the Petro Atletico officials.

“Petro Atletico officials first approached me last month, but I never knew they were serious. So, I jokingly referred them to the club because I still have a running contract,” Omurwa told The Standard.

“They [Petro] told me they were ready to give Wazito about Sh10 million for my release. But coach Hall called me and told me he still needs me in his team and promised to engage the club to review my contractual terms.

“Interestingly, that has not stopped Petro officials from calling me. It seems they have not given up on me. But I have told them to be patient as I engage my club.”

Wazito FC's CEO Dennis Gicheru then confirmed they were yet to receive official prayers from the Angolan counterparts.

“Nobody has approached us about Omurwa and we are not aware of Petro Atletico’s interest,” Gicheru said.

Omurwa has seen his star shine even more since the appointment of Francis Kimanzi as the Harambee Stars head coach.

The former coach has called up Omurwa for a number of the national team’s past engagements.

Meanwhile, Wazito have parted ways with two more players. Experienced midfielder Lloyd Wahome and Paul Kiongera are the latest to leave.

“Wahome and Kiongera have left the club,” a source told Goal.

“Kiongera is set to join a local club after his departure. For now, I have no information concerning the club Kiongera is planning to join.”

Article continues below

Wahome left after five seasons in March 2019 to join Wazito while Kiongera arrived in January and signed a short-term deal.