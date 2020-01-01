Omondi: Wazito FC seal signing of midfielder from Western Stima

The ambitious challengers have unveiled their fifth signing, from the Powermen, as they get ready for the new campaign

Wazito FC have confirmed their fifth signing this transfer window following the unveiling of Edwin Omondi.

The midfielder has joined the former National Super League (NSL) champions from .

“We can confirm the signing of Edwin Clifford ‘Euro’ Omondi from Kenyan Premier League side, Western Stima,” Wazito confirmed in a statement on their official website.

“Omondi is a midfielder by trade and his arrival will bolster our defensive midfield area. He has previously played for Youth, Palos FC, and Sugar FC.

“He is an alumnus of Senende Secondary School in Hamisi, Vihiga County.”

On signing for the club, Omondi said: “I feel fantastic after signing for Wazito because this is one of the greatest clubs in as at now.

“My mission is to work hard and steer the team to a better position next season. I urge the fans to keep rallying behind the team and all will be well.”

Coach Fred Ambani, who sanctioned the signing of the player, has also welcomed the transfer by stating: “Omondi is an experienced player. He has played in the for some years gaining valuable experience which he brings into the team.”

Omondi becomes the fifth signing for the ambitious club, who have already brought on board striker Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno, Kevin Kimani and Boniface Omondi.

In a recent interview, Wazito boss Ricardo Badoer revealed the club had changed its transfer strategy and will be going for young talented players once the transfer window opens.

“The plan is different now. We are looking to sign some good emerging players from other teams, these are young hungry players. We want players who want to play football for Wazito,” he stated.

“We are not going to sign high profile players this time around. The target is to get young players who are hungry and want to perform well. There’s no point in signing big names that won’t deliver.”

Wazito earned promotion to the top-flight in the 2019-20 campaign where the proceeded to sign over 15 players in a bid to challenge for the league title.

However, the team struggled to perform as they could not break into the top half of the table, and in the process sacked a number of coaches among them Fred Ambani, Stanley Okumbi (who was the technical director) and Melis Medo.

At the end of the season, another coach Stewart Hall left on a mutual agreement leaving the club with no option than to re-hire Ambani, who will now be assisted by Salim Babu.