Omondi: Tusker FC eyeing former Wazito FC shot-stopper

The Brewers are keen on replacing Rwandan Emery Mvuyekure who has left the team

FC have joined the race to sign free agent Kevin Omondi to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

Omondi was among the players who were released by Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC alongside his compatriot Steve Njunge. The Brewers are keen on bringing an experienced shot-stopper to offer competition to Robert Mboya who was the Ruaraka-based side's first choice in the abandoned season.

"Omondi is a good goalkeeper and we were shocked to realise he has been released by Wazito," a member of the Tusker technical bench told Goal.

"Head coach [Robert Matano] is considering bringing him on board for next season. He sees him as a player who can increase stiff competition in the goalkeeping department and help the team win the 2020/21 KPL title.

"I cannot tell whether contact has been made or not, but what I know is that [Omondi] is in Tusker FC's radar."

If Omondi joins the 11-time league champions, he will replace Rwandan Emery Mvuyekure whose contract with the team reportedly expired in June.

Others who were released by the 2018/19 national Super League champions are Pistone Mutamba, Derrick Otanga, Teddy Osok and Victor Ndinya among others.

The club owner went on to brand players as 'f*cking hyenas' who only ate his money without doing their jobs at the club.

"Badoer went overboard with his remarks, it was totally uncalled for," Matano said in an earlier interview with Goal.

"Has he forgotten he won promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with the so-called hyenas? So, what about those he has left, are they not hyenas as well?

"It is a lack of respect to players and Kenyans in general to use such abusive remarks and I condemn it.

"These are the same players who have been performing well prior to joining his team. It is right to release players when they do not meet your expectations, but not in abusive remarks."

The KPL winning coach went on to say it takes time before building a formidable side capable of challenging for top honours.

"It does not mean because you have invested, results will come instantly. It takes time to build a team, you cannot wake up and demand a league title just because you have assembled good players. Patience is needed."