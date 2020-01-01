Omondi remains positive despite Nzoia Sugar's 4-1 loss to Sofapaka

The youthful tactician is happy with the Sugar Millers' display despite falling to Batoto ba Mungu in Sunday's top tier game

coach Collins Omondi remains positive despite his side falling 4-1 to in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium.

A goal apiece from David Simiyu, Elly Asieche, Titus Achesa, and George Maelo were enough to help the team win against the visitors who scored their consolation courtesy of Boris Kwezi. It was a sixth consecutive loss for the Sugar Millers in the league, but the tactician states there is enough reason for the fans to be optimistic.

"It is like a new start for us because we have been struggling to even get the first 11," Omondi told Goal on Monday.

"Despite the defeat, I am happy with the way we played because we did not have enough time to train together. Some players have trained for two days, and they played; let us say it is a new beginning for us, I pick positives despite the defeat."

The former tactician has also pointed out the reasons which led to his team conceding four goals.

"We conceded all the goals in the second half after we had played well; defensive lapses led to their goals, but with enough training, we will be better in our next game," Omondi concluded.

The team is currently 15th on the log after collecting just 10 points from 17 games.