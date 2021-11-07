Police FC coach Bobby Ogolla has hinted his team is still a work in progress after they were fortunate to pick up a point in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia on Saturday.

Boniface Omondi struck for the former champions in the 54th minute but six minutes later, Clifton Miheso scored to ensure the spoils were shared.

But the administrative side's coach felt lucky to escape with a point owing to the many chances their opponents wasted.

A point shows we are headed somewhere

"We thank God for the one point, we have been looking for it and I am glad we finally managed on Saturday. I am happy we got it, and I believe Gor Mahia are happy as well with the result," Ogolla told Goal.

"There will always be mistakes even with victory, and also the red card [on Bernard Omondi late in the game] indicates there is a problem, but we will work on that and rectify.

"It would have been really tough on us if it would have happened early in the game, but we are fortunate he was sent off when it was almost over.

"But I appreciate the point gained, it shows we are headed somewhere."

Defense still shaky

The ex-Kenya international went on to explain his decision to bring Samuel Ndung'u back in the left-back position and insisted on why it is always important to take chances in matches.

"Ndung'u is a utility player, he can play in the attacking department or in defence, but in Saturday's match, we needed him at the left-back position. We needed him at that position and he did quite well. He is a versatile player," Ogolla continued.

"We still have to work on our defence, it is a little shaky. The attacking department as well, we need to be sharp and composed because we had many chances that we did not take.

"If you score many goals and concede a few, you will win the game."

Police have so far played six matches in the Kenyan top tier, managing a win, a draw, and four losses. They are currently placed 14th on the table with four points.