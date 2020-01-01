Omondi & Okal: Sofapaka make first signings from Mathare United and Wazito FC

The 2009 league winners have acquired new players after the exits of a number first-team members ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side have completed their first signings by brining goalkeeper Kevin Omondi and Roy Okal on board.

Omondi, who had a promising outing with the relegated in the 2018/19 season, did not settle at his immediate former club Wazito FC.

Omondi was among the players who were signed by Wazito but they did not make much of an impact for a side that was looking for instant dominance in the KPL after winning the National Super League (NSL) title before.

The goalkeeper was among another 12 players released by Wazito ahead of the upcoming season but he has now found himself a new home in the top-tier.

His arrival at Batoto ba Mungu means he will fight for first-team chances with Richard Aimo, who previously played for Sugar and Isaiah Wakasala.

He is also a direct replacement for Ugandan goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato who left the 2009 KPL champions after his half-a-season contract ended and was not renewed.

Okal has been signed from former KPL champions and is expected to fill the void that was left by the former and midfielder Cercidy Okeyo.

Okeyo exited Sofapaka after his contract ended and he left for the Middle East.

Okal was groomed by the Laiser Hill High School, an institution that has produced a number of Kenyan stars including Musa Masika, who is at Wazito and is a target for AFC .

The 24-year old has played for the NSL side Ushuru FC before and had a stint in Greece too.

Okal and Omondi have penned contracts that will see them remain at the club for the next two seasons.

Sofapaka were also linked with former Gor Mahia defender and captain Musa Mohamed who is currently in the books of Zambian Super League champions Nkana FC.

Their pursuit was reportedly ended after the Harambee Stars defender asked for a signing-on fee of KSh6 million.

Sofapaka are also reportedly interested in defender Michael Kibwage. The club sees the former AFC Leopards star as a perfect replacement for Mohamed in their transfer wishlist as they hope to strengthen their defence.

Ssebwato and his Ugandan counterpart Brian Kayanja left and their exits follow an earlier move made by the 2013 KPL winner Ronald Okoth.

Captain George Maelo is also expected to leave the club and the armband is set to be given to midfielder Ellie Asieche.