Omondi Aduda: Gor Mahia will not contest Caf decision to ban Hassan Oktay

K'Ogalo have suffered another blow with four key players also lined up to miss the decisive first leg set for April 7 at Kasarani

will not appeal the decision by Caf to suspend coach Hassan Oktay.

The tactician has been suspended from accessing the technical area when they take on RS Berkane of Morroco on April 7.

Oktay was expelled for protesting against refereeing decisions during their final Group D match of the Caf Confederation Cup against Pero Atletico from Angola at the Kasarani Stadium two weeks ago.

Oktay joined captain Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Jacques Tuyisenge and Shafik Batambuze on the suspension list.

K'Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda says the team will cope with the situation.

“We will not appeal the decision; those are regulations that we cannot interfere with. He can still coach the team and ensure the players understand what they should do on the pitch.

"I believe we will overcome that situation,” Aduda told Goal in an interview.

The official has also assured the worrying fans that the match against Berkane will be played at the Kasarani despite fears of the stadium's unavailability.

“There is a team working on that, we still have a few more weeks to work on it. Kasarani is the only certified Stadium currently and there is no other place we can take our match.”

This is the first time Gor Mahia is playing in the quarters of the competition.