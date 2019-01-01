Omondi Aduda: Gor Mahia will do the best to renew contracts for free agents

The newly-crowned KPL champions are on the verge of losing key players ahead of the new season

have admitted that they must move quickly to tie down the players whose contracts are set to run down.

Midfielder Francis Kahata’s contract is set to end in June while captain Harun Shakava’s deal will run down by the end of the December.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has told Goal that midfielder George Odhiambo is another player whose contract is due to end in June.



“We have scheduled a technical committee meeting for Tuesday so as to discuss the contracts of some of the players in the squad,” Aduda told Goal.

“Like Kahata, Odhiambo’s contract is due to expire by the end of June and we need to meet and agree on whether to extend the same or we let the player go.

"I must agree that we have not engaged any player whose contract is running down but this is what we want to do on Tuesday.”

Earlier, Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has pleaded with the team officials to keep the key players in the squad if they are to have a successful Caf campaign.

“I hope I will make a massive difference next season if I will still be here and there are rumours that two players might leave but I have told the chairman and the committee that if they keep them, we will have a great Caf Champions League campaign,” Oktay said after winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

“Gor Mahia as a family should stick together, have the believe and for the record, the passion is there in this team. The fans are the most important part of this team, they are great in every aspect.”

The club has already opened talks with Petro Atletico of Angola over the possible transfer of Tuyisenge while Simba SC of have shown keen interest to sign Kahata for the new season.

Gor Mahia defended the KPL title with two games to spare and will clash with the 2008 champions in the season-ender on Wednesday.