Omondi Aduda: Gor Mahia is prepared for a hostile reception in Algeria

K'Ogalo resumed the leadership of Group D while Hussein Dey moved to second tied with Petro Atletico & Zamalek is bottom

have maintained that they are well prepared to face the hostile reception in .

On Monday, the Kenyan champions were warned to expect a hostile reception when they visit Algeria for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup Group D fixture against Hussein Dey on Sunday.

Hussein Dey, who lost the grips of the Group after going down 2-0 to Gor Mahia, cited ‘mistreatment’ by their host and promised to avenge what they went through in their three-day visit in when K’Ogalo visits Algeria.

“Gor Mahia didn’t provide any reception, starting from the airport. There was no bus waiting for us or provision of the stadium to train on.

“They will see our real face when they arrive in Algeria for the return match, from the airport to the stadium,” the Algerian club posted on their Twitter page.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has scoffed at the threats insisting that they have encountered worst experiences before and are ready for any treatment.

“We have made our travel arrangements and the team will leave Nairobi on Friday via Cairo. We have been to worst places before than to Hussein Dey and that is not a new thing. Do you know what we went through in Tunis against Esperance, and what about in Enugu against ?

“Let them do what they want but we are ready for the reception and that will not affect the team,” Aduda told Goal in an interview on Tuesday.

Gor Mahia is leading the Group with six points; two above Hussein Dey, who is tied on points with Angolan side Petro Atletico while is bottom.