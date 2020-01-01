Omolo: Harambee Stars midfielder proposes to girlfriend in Paris

The Belgium-based midfielder proposed to his long-term fiance in a ceremony witnessed by many people in France

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo took time off the football pitch to propose to his long-time fiancé.

The ceremony was held in Paris and Omolo, who turns out for Cercle Brugge in has taken to his Instagram page to break the news.

Omolo admitted he was very nervous as he went down on his knees to propose to Gladys Mumbi due to the fact it was random and a lot of people witnessed it.

“She was very nervous when I proposed to her, she was not ready and it happened in front of many people in Paris,” he wrote.

Omolo was in Harambee Stars squad which took part in the 2019 finals held in where could not go beyond the group stage.

Kenya under coach Sebastien Migne suffered defeats to and but managed to win one match – a 3-2 result against .

Omolo will also be remembered for the amazing goal he struck against Togo during the Afcon qualifying match played in Nairobi four months ago.

The former Dandora Youth midfielder also hit the headlines during the Afcon when he committed part of his earnings to the Common Goal project movement.

Common Goal, a pledge-based organisation encourages football players and coaches to commit at least one percent of their salaries to a collective fund that supports football charities around the world.

Some of the top footballers in the movement include defender Mats Hummels, Giorgio Chiellini, Shinji Kagawa, and Kasper Schmeichel.