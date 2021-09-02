Omollo: Why Gor Mahia struggled in concluded FKF Premier League season

The ex-Harambee Star has exuded confidence K'Ogalo will attract quality players and challenge for top honours next season

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has pointed out the reasons that led to the struggles by the club in the concluded Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

The Nairobi-based side had hoped to win their fifth league title in a row but ended up finishing in eighth position with 45 points. The ex-Harambee Star has now explained why it was not easy for the team to offer a strong title challenge.

'There were many struggles'

"It has not been a smooth season for the club owing to several challenges experienced; there were many struggles," Omollo told Goal.

"If you remember, we had about five coaches; it started with Roberto Oliveira, I chipped in, we also had Patrick Odhiambo, before Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto took over and ended the season with Mark Harrison. All these coaches had their way of doing things, so we had no consistency in that department.

"Remember we also had financial challenges, it really affected the team, because motivating the players to perform was not a walk in the park. It was hard for us coaches and the entire technical bench at large.

"Then key players also left, the likes of Kenneth Muguna and Charles Momanyi, it was a blow. And on some occasions, you could plan for a match with all players, then during matchdays some are missing. It was hard for consistency."

Gor Mahia will always attract quality

The tactician believes the former league champions will still get good players in the transfer window. He has further expressed his optimism that things will change for the best in the forthcoming campaign.

"K'Ogalo has a favourable reputation and it is the reason why we will always get quality signings," Omollo continued.

"Many players want to play for the team because they understand they stand a better chance of sealing good moves abroad. It is what all players want, and despite our financial struggles, that I am sure will improve, we will be better next season.

"We want to perform well in the Caf Confederation Cup as well as the domestic competitions. Gor Mahia will bounce back stronger for the 2021/22 campaign."

So far, free agent Robinson Kamura and former Azam FC striker Mopiana Mozizi have been linked with a move to K'Ogalo.