Omollo: Why Akumu, Muguna and Owino should start for Kenya against Comoros

The Posta Rangers coach has also stated a point for Kenya will not be a bad result as some may feel

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo believes the likes of David Owino, Kenneth Muguna, and Anthony Akumu should be considered to start for against Comoros away in Moroni.

Harambee Stars will be targeting a win in Group G of the 2021 (Afcon) qualifying match on Sunday. They have so far collected three points from identical 1-1 draws against , Togo, and Comoros respectively, and will have a tricky game away to the islanders on Sunday night.

"It will be a different game away because the hosts will be targeting a win and will attack more as compared to the first leg," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"In a game like this, the midfield should be stable, unlike the first leg. It is where I expect a player like Akumu to be involved because he is strong in defending as well as Muguna to create chances for the team.

"David Owino came as a second-half substitute in the first leg and was solid. He is a very strong player who I believe will be in the starting team.

"Erick Ouma was unusually struggling in the first leg, and I expect a different game from him on Sunday."

Harambee Stars will go top of Group G with a win. Currently, Comoros and are tied on five points each while the East African nation is third with as many points.

Some believe that Kenya have to get a win to stand a chance of making it to .

"This is not a knock-out phase where you get eliminated with a loss," Omollo opined.

"A draw for me will be a fair result because we will still have a good chance of qualifying. We have a game against Togo and Egypt coming up; so, yes we want a win, but a draw will not be bad."

The Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee-led charges wasted chances in Nairobi, and the former defender has advised on the same.

"I am not expecting many chances like the first leg, but I am confident we will get some. The forwards should ensure they capitalize on them; a scoring chance is like gold and strikers should be aware of it."