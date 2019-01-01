Omollo: The best Wazito can do is a top 10 finish

The former international claims the new boys will not win the Kenyan Premier League title in the coming season

Former Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has warned Wazito FC over setting their targets too high, suggesting the best they can do is finish in the top 10 on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

The newly-promoted side have been active in the transfer window, bringing established campaigners like former players Abouba Sibomana and Karim Nizigiyimana, Derrick Otanga, Pistone Mutamba and Elvis Rupia.

However, Omollo does not believe the team will crack the top five in the new KPL season, which kicks off on August 31.

“Once you sign big names, expectations are definitely high, everyone is expecting the team to do better in the league,” Omollo told Goal in an interview.

“Of course they have players who will help them and they will retain their status in the top tier. They will not be relegated for sure, but they will not challenge for the title.

“The best they will do is a top 10 finish, our league is not a walk in the park and we all know the same. It has its big boys, and Wazito will realize soon, despite having a good squad, they will not make it to the top.”

Wazito were promoted to the KPL after winning the National Super League last season.