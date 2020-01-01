Omollo takes positives despite Posta Rangers defeat to Gor Mahia

The Mailmen are targeting a top-eight finish in the forthcoming assignment

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has stated his team is ready for the Football Federation Premier League despite going down by a solitary goal to in a pre-season friendly game.

The lone goal was scored by former man Samuel Onyango from the penalty spot after Salim Hamisi was punished for handling the ball in the danger zone. It turned out to be the only goal in the game as chances went begging for either side.

"It was unfortunate for us to concede considering the fact that we started on a low," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

More teams

"I played two different teams in either half, and I was impressed with the display by the players. It is a good sign that my players are ready for the start of the season and also ready to give us positive results. But where was the problem against K'ogalo?

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Defensively we looked solid, same as the midfield department despite some minor mistakes," Omollo continued.

"However, we had a real problem in the attacking department because we had numerous chances that we failed to take. On another day we could have won the game.

"So as the technical bench, we will have to work on that and rectify them before our first league match."

The former Harambee Stars defender had initially stated he is happy with the progress his charges are making ahead of the FKF-PL season.

The Mailmen have been doing their best to be in the right shape ahead of the 2020/21 campaign proposed to start on November 20.

The 51-year-old is optimistic the team will be ready to play Bidco United in their season opener if the players continue training as they are doing currently.

Article continues below

"The signs are really encouraging because players are hungry to play and are giving everything in training to ensure they are ready for the forthcoming campaign," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"Every player has an equal chance of breaking into the first 11 and I love the competition I am seeing. The competition is stiff and every player is progressing well.

"I am confident the team [is] ready for the beginning of the league."