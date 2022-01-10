Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has welcomed the win against Mathare United in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, terming it as a relief after failing to collect maximum points in the four games prior.

Frank Odhiambo struck the only goal in the 56th minute to silence the 2008 champions at Kasarani Stadium.

It was the goal that took the team to the fifth position with 22 points as the Slum Boys dropped to the second-last position with seven points.

'We needed this win'

"Being part of a big team like Gor Mahia comes with a lot of expectations like winning regularly," Omollo told GOAL on Monday.

"Going four matches without a win created pressure for us, and it is the reason why we needed a win which came as a relief. Winning without key players who are nursing injuries and also missing the likes of midfielder Ernest Wendo, who is solving his contractual issues with the management, was also welcome.

"We can now go back to training heads up, as we target another three points in our next match."

His opposite number Ezekiel Akwana believes his charges were punished for failure to take their chances.

"You could see, we created several good chances, but we did not take them," the former Kenya international stated.

"We were not sharp enough in the final third and in the forthcoming transfer window, we will have to beef up the squad and from there we can expect to get positive results consistently."

Article continues below

K'Ogalo have played 12 matches this season and managed to get six wins, four draws and two losses. They have also managed to score 13 goals and conceded seven. As a result, they are trailing leaders Kakamega Homeboyz by six points.

Their next assignment will be against debutants FC Talanta who are currently eighth in the log with 20 points. They have played 13 matches, won five, drawn as many and lost three. The Ken Kenyatta charges have also scored 16 goals and conceded 15.