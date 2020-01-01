Omollo reflects on Harambee Stars' previous Afcon experiences - Omollo

The tactician explains the team would have advanced further and remains the best Kenya has had since

Retired defender Sammy Omollo has explained why the country would have done better in the 2004 (Afcon) finals in .

Omollo, who is in charge of Posta , said the team then had young and ambitious players like Dennis Oliech, Robert Mambo, Francis Onyiso and Japheth Waweru who deserved to have advanced in the tournament.

Kenya were knocked out in the group stage after losses to Mali and in Group B. They only won against Burkina Faso.

More teams

“We left the scene in the late 90s leaving the likes of [Musa] Otieno, the Mulama brothers [Simeon and Titus], [Dennis] Oliech, [McDonald] Mariga, [Francis] Onyiso, and [Robert] Mambo to take over,” Omollo told Goal.

“But since then, we have never had a strong team to be sincere. They qualified for Afcon 2004 and could have done a better job in those finals. They were young and energetic.

“There were also fewer politics because [Jacob] Mulee was the coach and he had been given an easy time in managing the players.”

Although Mulee succeeded Joe Kadenge as head coach in 2003, the team he inherited had been assembled and shaped largely by the veteran German coach Reinhard Fabisch.

“[Reinhard] Fabisch moulded a better team which continued to serve until during Mulee's rein. We are lacking longevity in the team because when a coach arrives and leaves almost immediately, it leaves the team in shambles,” explained the tactician.

Then he was asked to compare this Harambee Stars team to the 1992 Afcon outfit.

“Kenyan history has had big teams; there was the one with the likes of [Joe] Kadenge and the one which had the likes of [Bobby] Ogola which won the Cecafa Cup before. That was a strong team including the one for Mulee which had Oliech and other great lads,” added the former defender.

“But at that particular time [1992] the squad with the likes of [Tobias] Ochola, [Mickey] Weche, [Vitalis] Oduor, [George] Sunguti and [John] Busolo who were already at their prime age. After that Afcon finals, most of them left the scene.”

Omollo is among the players who featured in the 1992 Senegal Afcon finals and graduated to the senior team thereafter. He reveals why there was an easy transition then unlike in most cases now.

“The U21 team then went on to feed the national team with players like [Allan] Odhiambo, [Tony] Lwanga, [Peter] Mwololo, [Vincent] Kwarula, and [Vincent] Oduor. All those guys were in the Afcon team and at the same time serving in the U21 side,” he concluded.

Article continues below

“So, the moment Weche and his company left, the transition was so easy. We were also in the first teams in our clubs, which in turn were doing good in their own fronts. AFC , Kenya Breweries and Gor Mahia were good and so that is one of the reasons, in our generation, that was a strong team.

“But again, it is [the 1992 squad] not the best team Kenya has ever had.”

After 2004, Kenya waited until 2019 to reach Afcon finals again.