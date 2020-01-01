Omollo: Posta Rangers coach reveals best tactician he played under

The former defender reveals how it felt like playing under the tactician at the Harambee Stars

Former international Sammy Omollo has revealed Mohammed Kheri remains the best coach he worked under during his playing days.

The Posta coach played for the Harambee Stars for a decade, from 1990 to 2000, commanding a starting berth owing to his resolute defending.

The 49-year-old states the veteran coach knew how to push the players to give their best in matches.

"I have played under several top coaches in my playing days at the club and national level," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"However, Kheri remains the best; he had his ways of motivating players and pushed us to give the best.

"He was understanding and his tactics were on point, it was a pleasure working under him. We also had Vojo Gardasevic whose style was almost similar to Kheri."

Kheri had three stints with the national team but Omollo refers to the second one [1995-1996] before Vojo took over.

During his 10-year stint with Stars, Omollo played with several top players but it is Vincent Kwarula who remained his favourite."

"We were teammates at formerly known as Kenya Breweries, and we had a good understanding. We were friends from the club level and it was easy to relate to him," he concluded.

Omollo retired in 2000 to concentrate on his coaching career.