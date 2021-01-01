Omollo: Posta Rangers coach hopes to make amends vs Vihiga in FKF Premier League

The Mailmen have not won any of their last seven games in the Kenyan top-tier, but is confident of a win this time around

Posta coach Sammy Omollo is hopeful of getting his first FKF Premier League win of the season on Sunday away to .

Despite putting up some fine displays on the pitch, the Mailmen have not registered any wins in the seven games they have so far played.

They have managed to get six draws and lost just one match which came against leaders .

More teams

The experienced coach is now anticipating a win against their hosts who have managed to get five points from the seven games played.

"This is another opportunity for me and my players to get our elusive win in the league," the optimistic Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"It is quite unfortunate that despite playing well in our last six matches, we have not managed to get a win. Of the six games, we had, at some point, lost concentration in about three matches and as a result, we were punished.

"But I am hopeful on Sunday we are going to get a win and it will boost our confidence. Once we get one win, others will surely come."

The hosts have been having internal issues owing to financial constraints and last week, technical director Nick Yakhama and coach Sammy Okoth had expressed their intentions to quit.

The management managed to convince them to stay, but Omollo has, however, warned his charges against underrating their opponents.

"You cannot go to a battle overconfident of defeating your opponent because of a misfortune," the former Harambee Stars defender continued.

"That is just like planning to fail. We are looking at Vihiga the same way as , AFC , or FC. I have already told my players that this game needs all the seriousness it deserves."

Article continues below

Omollo has further shed light on what he has told the players ahead of Sunday's game.

"We are going for early goals; I am saying goals because at some point we have scored a goal and we end up conceding because the opponents know they have a chance," he concluded.

"But if we get two or three goals, our opponents will be frustrated and we will be in a good position to win."