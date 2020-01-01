Omollo: Posta Rangers coach disappointed after football remains suspended in Kenya

The tactician has also stated players will struggle for the national team owing to a lack of match fitness

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has stated he is disappointed following the failure by the Government of to give the green light for football's resumption.

On Friday, Sports CS Amina Mohamed confirmed football and other contact sports will remain suspended in the country until further notice. The experienced tactician discusses his view on the setback.

"Just like all the other coaches, I am disappointed with the whole thing," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"Something could be done for players to return on the pitch, we had a chance to negotiate and ensure football resumes, but it has not been the case. Clubs were looking forward to start training for the games in October but we are once again back to zero.

"It is disappointing, and frustrating for all involved in the beautiful game."

The 50-year-old has also stated the impact of a lack of games could have on the national team Harambee Stars.

"Kenya will be paying in competitive assignments soon; actually from the month of October," Omollo continued.

"Where will the players get match fitness from? It is going to be a struggle for both the players and the technical bench. In a wider picture, the lack of league return will hurt many."

From the CS's speech, Kenya, who are scheduled for 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers, and , who are also in the Caf , will get a chance of honouring their matches.

Article continues below

"National teams participating in international events in the Water sports or contact sports categories will be required to seek a special exemption from the Cabinet Secretary of Sports," Mohamed said.

"All federations are required to submit their respective revised international team Kenya event calendars to the Principal Secretary for Sports on or before September 30, 2020, for planning purposes.

"The commissioner of sports will work with national teams and athletes representing Kenya in international events to advise and guide on national and international compliance of Covid-19 regulations before the departure and re-entry into the country," the CS concluded.