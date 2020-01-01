Omollo: Players will struggle to hit 90 minutes when KPL resumes

The tactician believes most teams will not have the physical fitness to last them the entire game

Posta head coach believes players will struggle to clock 90 minutes once the Kenyan Premier League resumes.

The Kenyan top-tier took a break owing to Covid-19 and it is not clear when it will resume. Many players have been training by themselves at home but with instructions from their respective club's physical trainers.

"It is not going to be business as usual when the game eventually resumes," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"These players will not have the physical energy to sustain them for 90 minutes; I mean they will not be competitive for the entire game. The best they can do is 30 minutes or 45. Most teams will have this problem, not only Rangers; it will be a struggle."

However, the 49-year-old has also challenged the players to stick to given programs by their trainers.

Article continues below

"It is a matter of being honest with yourself because nobody is there to supervise you," Omollo added.

"Just give your best consistently and ensure the fitness levels are maintained. It is not easy, but we have no option as it stands."

Before the took a break, the mailmen had managed to collect 30 points from the 23 matches played.