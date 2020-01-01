Omollo notes a weak area Posta Rangers need to work on to win games

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has promised to work on his team's finishing to stand a better chance of getting a win in forthcoming league assignments.

The Mailmen have not won any of their five games played in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League. They have lost once and drawn the remaining four, the latest one being a 1-1 draw against FC at Utalii Grounds on Wednesday.

"It has never been easy when and Bandari meet, and it became even tougher when they scored against us because we had to double our efforts to get an equalizer," Omollo told Goal.

"I was impressed with my players' reaction after we conceded. They fought and ensured we scored.

"But it is a game that could have gone either way. Bandari had their chances especially from set-pieces, we also had our chances from set-pieces but none took them.

"It is something I will have to work on with my players, especially finishing on those set-pieces. But a point is not a bad result for us."

The tactician is hopeful his team is on the right track and will soon start getting wins consistently.

"We have been playing tough games with good teams and I have to be content with the one point we get," Omollo added.

"It is also a challenge for us to up our game to stand a better chance of getting a win in our forthcoming game. A win will come, and once we get one, others will follow."

On Wednesday at Utalii Grounds, as the first half tempo was being set into motion Bandari forward Yema Mwana managed to knock down the postmen’s defense and bag a goal.

After the break, Posta Rangers got back in the game after Jackson Dwang put in an equalizer, to close the scores at 1-1.

The Mailmen are now placed in the 11th position with four points. They have managed to score three goals and conceded six.

On their part, Bandari have collected five points from as many matches and they are placed fifth on the table. They have won one game, drawn two and lost as many games.

The Dockers have scored three goals and conceded five.