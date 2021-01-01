Omollo: My decision to coach Gor Mahia not affecting Posta Rangers

The Mailmen’s tactician now says he is back to help his team post good results after his part-time job at K’Ogalo

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has denied claims his side is struggling in the FKF Premier League because he took time off to coach Gor Mahia.

The former international was hired by K’Ogalo on a short-term deal to handle the side during the Caf Champions League matches after their coach at that time Roberto Oliviera from Brazil was banned by Caf from sitting on the touchline owing to a lack of qualified papers.

While at Gor Mahia ‘Pamzo’ oversaw four matches, the preliminary round two-legged fixtures against APR of Rwanda where they lost 2-1 away but returned home to win 3-1 and thus advance 4-3 on aggregate and then he was in charge as they lost 8-1 (6-0, 2-1) on aggregate to Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

His absence has seen Rangers struggle in the league where from 10 matches played they only managed one win, losing two and drawing seven and in their recent fixture, they lost 2-1 to AFC Leopards.

“We are relaxed and focused at Posta Rangers. I had just gone to assist Gor Mahia as per the agreement between the two clubs and now I’m fully back at Posta Rangers where I have a contract,” Omollo said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“I don’t think that movement affected our performances in any way because we had been doing well until we lost to AFC Leopards.”

“We will continue from where we left against AFC Leopards in the second half which we really played well as opposed to the first half.

“We had a chance of either winning or getting a draw in our last match, but that didn’t work out. We need to be more clinical in front of goal and defend well in our upcoming matches including the Bidco fixture.”

The Mailmen will host the promoted side on Wednesday seeking to get their third win of the campaign.

In another match set for the same day, Mathare United will seek to recover from their 1-0 defeat to league leaders Tusker when they host Western Stima in a relegation battle at Kasarani.