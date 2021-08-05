Omollo: Mathews should be worried about his spot at Gor Mahia

The tactician hopes K'Ogalo will continue with their winning run after the league victory over Kakamega Homeboyz

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes Gad Mathews should be worried after the solid performance by Samuel Njau on Wednesday.

The latter was in goal and played a crucial role in ensuring K'Ogalo defeated Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment. He saved two penalties and was commanding at the back as his team ended their seven-match winless run.

He did not play like a debutant

"It was his first league game for Gor Mahia, as far as I am concerned, but his display did not reflect the same," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"He stood tall on goal and kept us in the game. I think Gad [Mathews] should be worried. Njau presents a healthy competition that we want, and it will lead to impressive levels.

"Even after conceding the first penalty, he did his best to ensure we didn't concede. Then came the second penalty, and he again ensured it did not hit the back of the net.

"The penalties were unfortunate, but it is part of the game, sometimes things like this do happen, but the best part of it is that we won."

What does the win mean?

Prior to Wednesday's league assignment, the Nairobi-based charges had struggled to win matches. However, the run ended when Sydney Ochieng scored a beauty to win his charges maximum points.

"The win was all we needed to give us the confidence ahead of the remaining matches," Omollo continued.

"Going seven matches without a win was not easy, but after managing to get three points against Kakamega Homeboyz, our confidence will definitely be boosted. Homeboyz are a good team and winning the game is a welcome relief to the players and the technical bench.

"We just want to ensure we maintain the performance and finish the season on a high. All players are back, and everyone is fighting for the starting berth in the team."

K'Ogalo are currently placed 10th on the table with 40 points from the 27 matches they have played. They have won 13, drawn 4, and lost 10, scoring 32 goals and conceding 26.