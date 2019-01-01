Omollo: KCB will have to cope without Bethuel Warambo against Kariobangi Sharks

The Bankers have been hit with a huge blow as they prepare to face The Sharks in a league match on Saturday

will have to face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match without the services of defender Bethuel Warambo.

The defender has been suspended by the league managers after accumulating a total of five yellow cards this season. Assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says the absence of Warambo is a blow to his team but he is confident of a good result.

“Warambo is an experienced defender and as a coach, you always want to have your best players when playing an important game. But now that he is not there, we will have to cope without him and ensure we do our job well at the back to avoid conceding,” Omollo told Goal.

“It is an opportunity for other players as well to rise up for the occasion and show what they are capable of doing.”

Omollo says it is not about revenge following the 1-0 defeat suffered against the same opponents in the FKF semi-final clash.

It is a different game and we will apply a different approach. What is important here is maximum points and we have to apply a good tactical approach to get them.”

It will be the third time the two teams are meeting this season in all competitions whereby Sharks have won once and drawn the other game.