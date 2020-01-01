Omollo impressed by Tandaza FC vs Posta Rangers in FKF Shield

The Mailmen scored late in the game and won the shootout to advance

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo was left impressed with the way Tandaza FC played in the FKF Shield on Saturday.

Byron Otieno opened the scoring for the third-tier side in the 14th minute before Ezekiel Okare equalized in the 87th minute. The Mailmen eventually won 5-4 in a shootout and advanced to the last 16.

"The fight was there, [Tandaza] were determined to eliminate us and they put a good show," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"They capitalized on our poor defending to score their goal and went on to play a good game.

"They put us under pressure and every player was there for each other. However, they lacked experience in some areas and lack of concentration allowed us into the game and we won."

The tactician has also pointed out that his striking department could have done better by capitalising on the scoring chances created.

"We had good chances in front of the goal but lacked the composure to finish them. My forwards could have done better; it is an area we will improve on to ensure we play better in the next phase," Omollo concluded.

The overall winner of the competition will play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.