Omollo: If Gor Mahia underrate Nzoia Sugar it would be planning to fail

K'Ogalo come into the match after a disappointing outing in the Caf Confederation Cup where they were knocked out by Napsa Stars

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo insists they will not underrate Nzoia Sugar in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League game scheduled for Saturday at Sudi Stadium.

The reigning champions are targeting maximum points on the road to continue ascending on the table. The Sugar Millers have been inconsistent this season and many believe K'Ogalo have an upper hand.

However, the former Posta Rangers tactician is not buying into any opinions and insists the visitors will take the match with the seriousness it deserves.

"In football, you do not underrate your opponent because that is like planning to fail," Omollo told Goal on Saturday.

"Nzoia are playing at home, and they have good players who want to prove a point. Again, playing Gor Mahia is always a motivation; so we have to go there and give our best on the pitch with a positive mentality."

Prior to the league game against Nzoia, Gor Mahia's last assignment was in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup against Zambia's National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa Stars).

The Kenyan representatives drew 2-2 and as a result, were knocked out 3-2 on aggregate by their opponents. Will the result affect K'Ogalo's game this weekend?

"It is history, we are not on it now and our focus is on the FKF Premier League," Omollo added.

"Yes, the result was heartbreaking but this is football and we expect, sometimes, things like those. The players are mentally strong and they are determined to get a win against Nzoia.

"We want to play in the continental assignments as well, and the best way to do that is by winning the league again."

Is there anyone out injured?

"No, every player is available and ready, and anyone who will be called to do the job will do it effectively.

"It is a plus to the technical bench to have everyone available for the game."

Gor Mahia are currently placed ninth on the table with 16 points from the nine games they have played. K'Ogalo have managed to get five wins this season, a draw and three losses. They have also scored 17 goals and conceded 10.