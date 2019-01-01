Omollo: Harambee Stars we can be among the best third-place losers in Afcon group
KCB assistant coach Sammy Omollo feels it was not a good decision for Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne to name Masoud Juma in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.
The former Kariobangi Sharks striker has been in and out of several clubs abroad and by the time he was named in the provisional squad of 27 players, he was unattached.
Omollo believes Juma should not be near the final squad list.
“I do not want to talk much about Masoud (Juma) because I even do not know the league that he plays in or whether he has managed to score more than five goals wherever he is,” Omollo told Goal in an interview.
"There were many players who could have taken his position, I do not think it was wise for Migne to name him in the team.”
Omollo is, however, optimistic that the team can get out of the group stage.
“It is not going to be easy against Algeria and Senegal, but I think we can be among the best third-place losers if we play our hearts out, especially against Tanzania.”
The team is currently in France for a 19-day camp before heading to Egypt where their first game will be against Algeria on June 23.