Omollo: Harambee Stars we can be among the best third-place losers in Afcon group

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe before their first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

assistant coach Sammy Omollo feels it was not a good decision for Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne to name Masoud Juma in their (Afcon) squad.

The former striker has been in and out of several clubs abroad and by the time he was named in the provisional squad of 27 players, he was unattached.

Omollo believes Juma should not be near the final squad list.

“I do not want to talk much about Masoud (Juma) because I even do not know the league that he plays in or whether he has managed to score more than five goals wherever he is,” Omollo told Goal in an interview.

"There were many players who could have taken his position, I do not think it was wise for Migne to name him in the team.”

Omollo is, however, optimistic that the team can get out of the group stage.

Article continues below

“It is not going to be easy against and , but I think we can be among the best third-place losers if we play our hearts out, especially against .”

The team is currently in for a 19-day camp before heading to where their first game will be against Algeria on June 23.