Omollo: Gor Mahia stand-in coach explains why Okello struggled vs APR

The South Sudanese joined the Kenyan champions from Vipers SC in the recent transfer window

stand-in coach Sammy Omollo conceded striker Tito Okello struggled to have an impact in the game against APR in the second leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf played at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Despite K'Ogalo winning the game 3-1 and advancing on a 4-3 aggregate, the South Sudanese attacker was anonymous and had to be replaced in the second half by Clifton Miheso. The Posta coach went on to explain the probable reason for the striker's struggles.

"It is true, Okello struggled on Saturday's game, even in the first leg we did not get much from him," Omollo told Goal.

"However, this happened because he was making a return from an injury. It might have contributed to his struggles.

"But he is a good striker and I believe he will be fine for us in the forthcoming assignments."

After getting past the Army, Gor Mahia will play Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the second preliminary round.

CR Belouizdad of reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), the first leg will be played on December 22 or 23 in Algeria, with the return leg planned for January 5 or 6, 2021 in Nairobi.

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

In 2019, Gor Mahia was also drawn to face Algerian side Hussein Dey in the Confederation Cup, and they won the first leg staged in Nairobi 2-0 but lost away 1-0 to claim a 2-1 aggregate win.