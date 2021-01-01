Omollo: Gor Mahia players not getting enough through online training

The K’Ogalo assistant gives reasons he thinks physical training is better for players than online, insisting they are ready for action

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo claims the online training currently being used by the team to train their players is not offering the same value to their players as physical training.

Like almost all teams in the FKF Premier League, the Kenyan champions have also resorted to training their players virtually following the decision by the government to suspend all sporting activities following the spike in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

“When players are together it is easier to train them other than the current virtual training,” Omollo told the club’s official website.

“Football is about playing together and the current situation in the country has put us in a mess. We need our boys back together so that we can strategize on how to approach the remainder of the season.’’

K’Ogalo developed an app that allows the technical bench to monitor their playing unit but according to the former international, training together is much better than individual programs.

“Players are supposed to run at least five kilometres daily. Early in the morning and thereafter go to the gym,” Omollo continued.

“The gym sessions must be recorded are relayed live via our new app and this helps us know who is doing what.”

Omollo, however, believes with the suspension of the league being indefinite, anything can happen and they are ready to resume action if and when they are asked to.

“Some players who had form issues had started picking up very well. With the current situation, I think it is a big setback since we may need to go back to what we had already done to keep them on form,” the former Posta Rangers coach added.

“We are just longing for the big announcement of sports resumption so we can continue from where we left.”

In a recent interview, Gor Mahia head coach Manuel Carlos Vaz Pinto revealed the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic had complicated matters even more in Kenyan football circles.

“Stopping the league has not only physical but emotional effects on everyone involved,” Vaz Pinto said.

“The past few months have been very difficult for the clubs and everyone who works within the football circles, the pandemic has pushed things to the extreme and deep end.”

At the time the league took a break, Tusker were topping the 18-team table with 36 points from 16 matches while KCB were second on 30 points.