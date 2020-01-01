Omollo: Gor Mahia fired Posta Rangers coach 'unfairly'

The tactician believes he was not given enough time to build a struggling K'Ogalo side

Sammy Omollo believes Kenyan Premier League side unfairly fired him from his role as the head coach in 2007/8.

The tactician took over from Diego Romano from lowly known side Hamza Heroes but things did not go as planned.

He found an inexperienced Gor Mahia side struggling for consistency in the top tier and he failed to achieve the desired result and was eventually fired.

"I was intending to build a great team despite being green in top-flight football," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"It was a team which had many inexperienced players, we did not have players who could lead the team. But they were talented and gave everything on the pitch despite the tough conditions at the time.

"Remember, the club had no money, many players were struggling to make ends meet. Despite our joint efforts to see the team doing better, I was fired which I believe was unfair."

The tactician is, however, thankful for the opportunity to coach one of the top sides in the country.

"It was baptism by fire on my side, but I appreciate because it shaped me. It gave me a good platform and from there I learned how to handle different situations," the 49-year-old Omollo added.

"I became mentally strong and the pressure prepared me for the future; it was a life-time experience."

Omollo has gone on to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with FC.

He has also coached former KPL side and currently he is in charge of Posta .