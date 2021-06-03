Omollo: Gor Mahia assistant coach reveals reason behind team's excellent run in FKF Premier League

The tactician insists K'Ogalo will still beat their rivals to qualify for continental assignments

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has lauded the players for 'not letting them down' as they push for a top finish by June 30 and get a chance to represent the nation in the Caf Champions League.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions have been doing well recently in the top-tier. They have collected maximum points in their last five matches after victories over Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, Sofapaka, Vihiga United, and Wazito FC.

They have kept three clean sheets in the process and as a result, they are now fourth on the table.

What is working for them?

"The head coach [Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto] and I have been motivating the players even when the results were not going our way," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"There is now self-belief in the team and there is hunger to win. The more we get league wins, the more confidence in the players. And the best thing is that the players have given their best, I thank them because they have not let us down.

"It is really competitive, youngsters are pushing harder and the competition is really making the team stronger."

Despite winning five games in a row, K'Ogalo are on 31 points, seven less than leaders Tusker FC who have played 18 matches - a game more than Gor Mahia. KCB are second with 36 points, the same as third-placed AFC Leopards who have an inferior goal difference.

Will Gor Mahia beat their rivals to the Champions League ticket?

"I am confident we can still make it to the top by June 30 and play in continental competition," Omollo continued.

"The best way to achieve that is by maintaining our consistency and ensuring we grab maximum points when we play our direct rivals - I am talking about Tusker, KCB, and Leopards.

"Of course it will not be easy, but we are determined and I am sure we will achieve it if we maintain the form we are in currently. We are taking every team with all the seriousness they deserve; it is the only way to keep our dream alive."